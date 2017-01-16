A still from a security camera shows a thief taking items from the South Peninsula Athletics and Recreation Complex about 1:30 a.m. Jan. 6. Homer Police allege that Johnney Boy Newman, 25, is the thief shown in this image.

Video, social media lead to arrest in SPARC theft 

Live security video and social media last week led to the arrest of a man suspected to have stolen from the South Peninsula Athletic and Recreation Center, the 12,000-square-foot indoor multi-use ... Read More

Council puts police station back on table 01/11/17

After voters last fall defeated a $12 million bond proposition for a new Homer Police station and a 0.65 percent seasonal sales tax to pay for it, Homer City Manager Katie Koester said, “The need...

Homer's legislators ready to start session, solve state's budget crisis 01/11/17

As Homer’s legislators get ready to head to Juneau for the start on Jan. 17 of the 30th Alaska Legislature, one big issue looms ahead: how to keep funding state government and services.

“...

Contentious resolution on Tutka Bay hatchery fails 01/11/17

The Homer City Council had 22 items on the agenda for its regular meeting on Monday night, but one item, Resolution 17-002, “supporting sustainable fisheries in Kachemak Bay through fisheries...

Homer's Best Bets 01/11/17

Twelve days into the New Year and here in our peaceful corner of the universe, so far the world hasn’t collapsed. No well-loved musicians pivotal in the formation of your grandparents’ teen years...

Sanding the beach? 

Despite threat of repeal, sign up goes on for Obamacare insurance 

Elections

Two file to run for borough mayor's job

Though there are still nearly 10 months before Kenai Peninsula Borough residents will pick a new borough mayor, two people have already announced they are running. Sterling resident Charlie Pierce filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission in mid-October, approximately a ...

Read More

New and veteran voters cast ballots on Election Day

Business

Downey appointed new chief of staff at SPH

Dr. Rob Downey, M.D., is the newly elected 2017 Chief of Staff for the South Peninsula Hospital Medical Staff. Dr. Downey offers an outpatient functional medicine practice, and is the Infection ...

Read More

Alaska USA's CEO announces retirement

NOAA planwould set aside more salmon to help beluga population

Study: Replacing aging North Pacific fishing fleet would cost $11.3 billion

Gov. Walker's budget proposal would reduce funding for Alaska Construction Academies

Arts

Big Read explores Wilder play, novel

Now that Homer starts its fourth time exploring literature through the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program, organizers have come up with a system that works. Pick a book. Invite the ...

Read More

Homer can hear Verdi's opera Jan. 19

Auditions open for spring production

Homer Big Read Events

Schools

Moose, pets don't mix

West Homer Elementary School students perform a skit about moose and dog interactions at the Homer City Council meeting Monday night. From left to right are Eli Zatz, Seamus McDonough as a dog and ...

Read More

School Events

Growing Readers: Children's books open up windows to another world

Kindergartners write letters of love and toys to Santa, part two

Sports

Homer wrestlers take 9th at The Gut Check

The Homer wrestling team took ninth place Saturday at The Gut Check in Washington. The tournament, in its fourth year, features teams from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Homer was ninth with 111.5 points, while Toppenish (Washington) won with 173 points. Jared Brant led Homer by making it all ...

Read More

Community Rec Scheduled Jan. 12-19

Homer Pee Wee hockey team starts '17 undefeated

Outdoors

Fish board wants review of fish habitat permit process

The Alaska Board of Fisheries is preparing to move forward on a formal motion asking the Legislature to review the state’s fish habitat permitting process at the request of 13 Cook Inlet-area stakeholders. The group, who made the formal request when the fish board met in Homer earlier this ...

Read More

Board denies most winter king proposals

Pot cod fleet gets bigger area to fish

Community Recreation Schedule

Bristol Bay '17 salmon forecast looks about average

64 species, 10,492 individual birds seen during Homer's annual Christmas bird count

Opinion

Names have deep roots

I have considerable reservations about Rep. Paul Seaton’s decision to join with Alaska House Democrats to form a coalition majority, but I’ve been overly critical of party disloyalty in the past ...

Read More

Resolve to connect with others more

Pay It Forward: Can we make Homer even better in the New Year by expressing thanks, supporting each other?

Memories of Christmases past brighten present

Spotted at the Homer News

Get Spotted® Homer Alaska

