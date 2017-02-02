Staff report

The Homer Bookstore has released its best seller list for books sold in 2016. Local authors wrote seven of the top-10 books, including the number-1 book, “Homestead Kitchen: Stores and Recipes from Our Hearth to Yours,” by Eve and Eivin Kilcher. The memoir and cookbook by the “Alaska: The Last Frontier” reality-TV show stars also set the all-time best-seller record for the Homer Bookstore, selling almost 1,000 copies.