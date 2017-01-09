Sanding the beach? 

A city worker spreads sand at the Mariner Park parking lot on the Homer Spit last Friday. Cold temperatures on top of recent rain creatid slick streets, sidewalks and parking lots. The forecast ... Read More

Despite threat of repeal, sign up goes on for Obamacare insurance 01/04/17

Although President-elect Donald Trump has said he considers it a priority to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Barrack Obama’s signature policy achievement remains in place — for now. A...

Community has not forgotten problem of teen homelessness 01/04/17

Community members are working to find solutions for the issue of teen homeless in the Homer area ranging from providing resources for clothing and food to searching for a way to legally house...

Kids' business profits go to help others 01/04/17

The Homer Sour Girls is comprised of five sweet and business-minded girls — 8-year-olds Jocelyn Stillwell, Evelyn Sherwood, Jasmine Kupetz and Katie Miller, and10-year-old Natalia Sherwood — who...

Homer man gets 14 years for child abuse, porn 01/04/17

In a case that dates back to 2008, a Homer man pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography.

At a hearing held Nov. 28 at the Homer Courthouse...

Assembly declines to change policy on invocations 

Game board to consider wolf control on lower peninsula 

After 27 years of caring for Homer's strays, Bess is taking some time off 

South Peninsula Hospital nurse receives statewide honor 

Toby Tyler - 'pillar of art community' - dies 

Elections

New and veteran voters cast ballots on Election Day

Some Homer voters celebrated a milestone this week: voting in their first U.S. Presidential election. At the other age of the spectrum, pioneer Alaskans looked back at a lifetime of voting for presidents — or at least after Alaska became a state.

Your vote matters, but president still elected by Electoral College

Cheaper loans for students idea behind measure 2

Ballot Measure 1 would allow residents to register to vote when they apply for PFD

Business

SPH offers telemedicine to help stroke victims

South Peninsula Hospital now offers telemedicine that saves time and lives. Every minute counts when someone is experiencing stroke symptoms. And now, South Peninsula Hospital offers web-based ...

Hope in oil industry as prices inch up

Cleanup now under way at Tesoro spill in Nikiski

Legislation designed to protect U.S. fisheries

Owners of empty LIO building take $37 million claim to court

Arts

Only one show scheduled for this week's First Friday

With many galleries closing or on hiatus for January, one only gallery this month, Ptarmigan Arts, holds a First Friday show. Ptarmigan continues its December show of works by Sebastian Troy ...

Salmonfest holds concert series at Alice’s

Just in time for Kenai Peninsula history conference, films from 1974 event found

Homer artist holds residency in January

Plenty of ways to celebrate the New Year

Schools

Growing Readers: Children's books open up windows to another world

Children’s books are powerful. On the surface they entertain with laugh-out-loud humor, magical adventures, and puzzling mysteries. They feed curiosity with fascinating information about an unending array of topics like animals, machines, places and more. On a more subtle level, thoughtfully ...

School events

Kindergartners write letters of love and toys to Santa, part two

KPBSD announces new start, end times for 2017-18 school year

Youth court judges, attorneys sworn in

Sports

Homer Pee Wee hockey team starts '17 undefeated

Homer’s U12 Pee Wee hockey team’s hard work has been paying off, as the team is currently 8-0-1 and has won three tournaments during the 2016-17 season. The Pee Wee team took first place at the ...

Community recreation schedule

Mariner wrestling takes second at state

Middle school basketball teams win borough championships

Outdoors

Fish board wants review of fish habitat permit process

The Alaska Board of Fisheries is preparing to move forward on a formal motion asking the Legislature to review the state’s fish habitat permitting process at the request of 13 Cook Inlet-area stakeholders. The group, who made the formal request when the fish board met in Homer earlier this ...

Board denies most winter king proposals

Pot cod fleet gets bigger area to fish

Community Recreation Schedule

Bristol Bay '17 salmon forecast looks about average

64 species, 10,492 individual birds seen during Homer's annual Christmas bird count

Opinion

Resolve to connect with others more

Editor’s Note: MAPP, Mobilizing for Action through- Planning & Partnerships, is a local coalition that aims to use and build upon our strengths to improve our individual, family and community health. Health is defined broadly to include cultural, economic, educational, environmental, ...

Pay It Forward: Can we make Homer even better in the New Year by expressing thanks, supporting each other?

Memories of Christmases past brighten present

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 22, 2016

Spotted at the Homer News







