An economist and a couple of environmentalists walk into a bar, and the bartender says, “What is this? Some kind of joke?”
02/02/2017 - 8:53am
01/26/2017 - 11:32am
01/26/2017 - 11:32am
01/26/2017 - 11:36am
The Kachemak Swim Club (KSC) Kings sent 54 swimmers to Kenai to participate in the Snowball Invitational swim meet hosted by the Peninsula Piranha’s swim team on Jan. 13-14.
Editor’s Note: Every month to accompany the Pay It Forward column, which is coordinated by The Homer Foundation, the Homer News runs a list of needs from area nonprofits. If you see a need you can fill, we encourage you to contact the agency and help pay it forward.
On Jan. 19 and 20, a Soldotna Stars high school hockey senior captain posted two tweets on his personal Twitter account that created a social media controversy.
JUNEAU — The Alaska Marine Highway is beginning the long process of selling the ferry Taku.
The Homer Bookstore has released its best seller list for books sold in 2016. Local authors wrote seven of the top-10 books, including the number-1 book, “Homestead Kitchen: Stores and Recipes from Our Hearth to Yours,” by Eve and Eivin Kilcher. The memoir and cookbook by the “Alaska: The Last Frontier” reality-TV show stars also set the all-time best-seller record for the Homer Bookstore, selling almost 1,000 copies.