Photo by Michael Armstrong, Homer News
Sherry Bess is retiring after 22 years as Homer's animal control officer.

After 27 years of caring for Homer's strays, Bess is taking some time off 

From a building smaller than a lot of Homer dry cabins to a modern, heated animal shelter, Animal Control Officer Sherry Bess has seen the city’s pet-care facility grow. This Saturday, Bess, 66, ... Read More

South Peninsula Hospital nurse receives statewide honor 12/28/16

A South Peninsula Hospital nurse has received statewide recognition for her lifelong commitment to the nursing profession, for championing trauma care, and for her service across Alaska as a...

Seniors' project involves all ages 12/28/16

Homer Senior Citizens Inc. wants to better connect all generations in the Homer community to ease loneliness, improve health and spread knowledge.

The new intergenerational program, which...

Toby Tyler - 'pillar of art community' - dies 12/28/16

In homes and businesses throughout Homer and Alaska — and even the Lower 48 — almost everyone has at least one work of art by R.W. “Toby” Tyler. Whether a wildflower painted on a driftwood barrel...

2016: The news in review 12/28/16

January

Nonprofit Needs list 

Woman loses house in fire 

HEA change rejected 

Vets voice concerns at 'listening session' 

Man found dead on boat at Homer harbor 

Plans for history conference advance 

Elections

New and veteran voters cast ballots on Election Day

Some Homer voters celebrated a milestone this week: voting in their first U.S. Presidential election. At the other age of the spectrum, pioneer Alaskans looked back at a lifetime of voting for presidents — or at least after Alaska became a state.

Read More

Your vote matters, but president still elected by Electoral College

Cheaper loans for students idea behind measure 2

Ballot Measure 1 would allow residents to register to vote when they apply for PFD

Business

IFQs for cod, pollock trawl fishery on hold

In a battle that dates back to at least the Gov. Frank Murkowski administration, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council put on hold indefinitely any movement toward an IFQ program for the Gulf of Alaska trawl fishery for cod and pollock. At its meeting earlier this month, Alaska Department ...

Read More

Council allows sport guides to buy halibut quota

Walker renews push to use Fund earnings to fill deficit

Murkowski: House chose party over energy policy

Serenity House applies for detox center grant

Arts

Lance Petersen to receive awards for arts, humanities

Former Pier One Theatre director Lance Petersen has received the Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities for individual artist. The Alaska Humanities Forum and the Alaska State Council on the Arts announced the recipients earlier this month. The Governor’s Awards for the Arts and ...

Read More

Diaries inspire artists in new Pratt exhibit

Arts in brief

Fish and Fire: Ninilchik resident writes stories of his life

Plenty of ways to celebrate the New Year

Schools

Growing Readers: Children's books open up windows to another world

Children’s books are powerful. On the surface they entertain with laugh-out-loud humor, magical adventures, and puzzling mysteries. They feed curiosity with fascinating information about an unending array of topics like animals, machines, places and more. On a more subtle level, thoughtfully ...

Read More

School events

Kindergartners write letters of love and toys to Santa, part two

KPBSD announces new start, end times for 2017-18 school year

Youth court judges, attorneys sworn in

Sports

Mariner wrestling takes second at state

As soon as Homer High School sophomore Luciano Fasulo walked off the mat following his 126-pound state championship victory at the Class 1-2-3A wrestling championships, he beelined for one place. ...

Read More

Middle school basketball teams win borough championships

Community recreation schedule

High School Sports Weekly Highlights

Homer wrestlers defend Kachemak Conference title with second-year win

Outdoors

Fish board wants review of fish habitat permit process

The Alaska Board of Fisheries is preparing to move forward on a formal motion asking the Legislature to review the state’s fish habitat permitting process at the request of 13 Cook Inlet-area stakeholders. The group, who made the formal request when the fish board met in Homer earlier this ...

Read More

Board denies most winter king proposals

Pot cod fleet gets bigger area to fish

Community Recreation Schedule

Bristol Bay '17 salmon forecast looks about average

64 species, 10,492 individual birds seen during Homer's annual Christmas bird count

Opinion

Memories of Christmases past brighten present

We all have certain memories or thoughts of times and places that provide us with an internal source of warmth and comfort wherever we may be or what circumstances we face. Mine is of Christmases ...

Read More

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 22, 2016

Homer's Best Bets

Proposed mine would hurt environment and Alaskans

On food pantry's wish list: 12 things needed, but reluctantly requested

Feeling connected key to one's health

Why Americans voted for Trump

Spotted at the Homer News

Get Spotted® Homer Alaska

title http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/319323/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/319083/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/318768/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/318673/
title http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/318368/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317873/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317838/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317823/
title http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317818/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317813/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317758/ http://spotted.homernews.com/galleries/317273/

Homer News Dining Guide

Homer News Online Calendar
Search Alaska Jobs
Search Alaska jobs

CONTACT US

  • 3482 Landings St.
  • (907) 235-7767
  • Fax: (907) 235-6571
  • View the Staff Directory
  • or Send feedback

ADVERTISING

SUBSCRIBER SERVICES

SOCIAL NETWORKING

MORRIS ALASKA NEWS