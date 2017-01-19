At an assembly Tuesday for the Paul Banks Elementary School’s Read-a-thon, intergalactic mailman Commander Mike McKinney delivered a message from aliens on a distant planet to the students. The aliens heard that Paul Banks is the best school to learn to read. They want to visit, but don’t know how to build a spaceship, Commander Mike said. If the students read 120,000 minutes by Feb. 3, they will unclock the 10 files in the Galactic Library that will teach the aliens how to build a spaceship. As students read and unlock each of the files, a model of the spaceship will be built in the lobby.