Though there are still nearly 10 months before Kenai Peninsula Borough residents will pick a new borough mayor, two people have already announced they are running. Sterling resident Charlie Pierce filed a letter of intent with the Alaska Public Offices Commission in mid-October, approximately a ...
Dr. Rob Downey, M.D., is the newly elected 2017 Chief of Staff for the South Peninsula Hospital Medical Staff. Dr. Downey offers an outpatient functional medicine practice, and is the Infection ...
Now that Homer starts its fourth time exploring literature through the National Endowment for the Arts Big Read program, organizers have come up with a system that works. Pick a book. Invite the ...
West Homer Elementary School students perform a skit about moose and dog interactions at the Homer City Council meeting Monday night. From left to right are Eli Zatz, Seamus McDonough as a dog and ...
The Homer wrestling team took ninth place Saturday at The Gut Check in Washington. The tournament, in its fourth year, features teams from Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Homer was ninth with 111.5 points, while Toppenish (Washington) won with 173 points. Jared Brant led Homer by making it all ...
The Alaska Board of Fisheries is preparing to move forward on a formal motion asking the Legislature to review the state’s fish habitat permitting process at the request of 13 Cook Inlet-area stakeholders. The group, who made the formal request when the fish board met in Homer earlier this ...
I have considerable reservations about Rep. Paul Seaton’s decision to join with Alaska House Democrats to form a coalition majority, but I’ve been overly critical of party disloyalty in the past ...
