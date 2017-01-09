Some Homer voters celebrated a milestone this week: voting in their first U.S. Presidential election. At the other age of the spectrum, pioneer Alaskans looked back at a lifetime of voting for presidents — or at least after Alaska became a state.
South Peninsula Hospital now offers telemedicine that saves time and lives. Every minute counts when someone is experiencing stroke symptoms. And now, South Peninsula Hospital offers web-based ...
With many galleries closing or on hiatus for January, one only gallery this month, Ptarmigan Arts, holds a First Friday show. Ptarmigan continues its December show of works by Sebastian Troy ...
Children’s books are powerful. On the surface they entertain with laugh-out-loud humor, magical adventures, and puzzling mysteries. They feed curiosity with fascinating information about an unending array of topics like animals, machines, places and more. On a more subtle level, thoughtfully ...
Homer’s U12 Pee Wee hockey team’s hard work has been paying off, as the team is currently 8-0-1 and has won three tournaments during the 2016-17 season. The Pee Wee team took first place at the ...
The Alaska Board of Fisheries is preparing to move forward on a formal motion asking the Legislature to review the state’s fish habitat permitting process at the request of 13 Cook Inlet-area stakeholders. The group, who made the formal request when the fish board met in Homer earlier this ...
Editor’s Note: MAPP, Mobilizing for Action through- Planning & Partnerships, is a local coalition that aims to use and build upon our strengths to improve our individual, family and community health. Health is defined broadly to include cultural, economic, educational, environmental, ...
