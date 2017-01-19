On a sunny winter day on Jan. 5, Holly and Jordin Keintz and their daughters Katie and Natalie hiked down to Diamond Creek to enjoy the remote beach at the bottom of a steep trail off the Sterling Highway near Diamond Ridge Road. They didn’t expect to add more information to the story of Ice Age Homer.
01/19/2017 - 11:13am
01/19/2017 - 11:45am
01/19/2017 - 11:38am
01/11/2017 - 3:49pm
01/11/2017 - 3:49pm
01/19/2017 - 5:31pm
Outdoors »
Jan. 5: Weight room at Homer High School weight room, 6-7:30 a.m.
Jan. 5: Weight room at HHS weight room, 5:30-8 p.m.
Jan. 5: Pickleball at HERC gym, 6-8 p.m.
Jan. 5: Pick up basketball at HHS gym, 6-8 p.m.
Jan. 5: Pick up volleyball at HHS gym, 8-10 p.m.
Jan. 6: Morning basketball at Homer Middle School gym, 6-7 a.m.
Jan. 6: Youth indoor soccer at HERC gym (fourth-seventh grade), 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Opinion »
On January 21, hundreds of thousands of people will join in the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. They will stand together in solidarity with their partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety and health, and our families, while recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. This March will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day of office and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights.
Schools
At an assembly Tuesday for the Paul Banks Elementary School’s Read-a-thon, intergalactic mailman Commander Mike McKinney delivered a message from aliens on a distant planet to the students. The aliens heard that Paul Banks is the best school to learn to read. They want to visit, but don’t know how to build a spaceship, Commander Mike said. If the students read 120,000 minutes by Feb. 3, they will unclock the 10 files in the Galactic Library that will teach the aliens how to build a spaceship. As students read and unlock each of the files, a model of the spaceship will be built in the lobby.
Business
Alaska’s congressional delegation is hoping the 13th time will be the lucky one for legislation to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and natural gas development.
Arts
Now that snow has fallen on Homer and Beluga Lake has frozen hard enough to possibly support a Subaru, it might actually feel like winter. Whether sloppy wet or bitter cold, mid-January brings a reliable sign of the season: the annual Telluride Mountainfilm on Tour Festival.