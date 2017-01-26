From Kachemak Bay to the Potomac River, Kenai Peninsula residents last Saturday marched in Seldovia, Homer, Kenai, Seward and Washington, D.C., as part of international Women’s Marches. Demonstrating under the theme “women’s rights are human rights,” an ad-hoc movement in reaction to President Donald Trump’s election swelled from a Hawaiian woman’s social media post to marches that drew millions around the world, with estimates of 500,000 in Washington, 175,000 in Boston and 750,000 in Los Angeles.
01/26/2017 - 11:32am
01/26/2017 - 11:36am
01/18/2017 - 4:11pm
01/19/2017 - 11:13am
01/19/2017 - 11:45am
01/19/2017 - 5:31pm
Outdoors »
The Kachemak Swim Club (KSC) Kings sent 54 swimmers to Kenai to participate in the Snowball Invitational swim meet hosted by the Peninsula Piranha’s swim team on Jan. 13-14.
Opinion »
On January 21, hundreds of thousands of people will join in the Women’s March on Washington, D.C. They will stand together in solidarity with their partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety and health, and our families, while recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. This March will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day of office and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights.
Schools
The Alaska Association of Elementary School Principals and the Alaska Association of Secondary School Principals
Business
Homer Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center board member Adrienne Sweeney cuts the ribbon at the formal opening of the chamber’s new visitor information kiosk at the Baycrest Hill viewpoint.
Arts
At the Homer Council on the Arts annual meeting, art lovers get a special treat: a reprise showing of the late Gaye Wolfe’s 2011 portrait show, “Human Tapestry,” an exhibit of portraits Wolfe did before she died in 2012. Wolfe’s show featured paintings of artists, musicians, teachers and cultural leaders. Wolfe donated her portraits to HCOA with the intent that they be sold to support arts council programs.